Over MKD 82 million (€1.3 million) of the people’s money was spent on fixing the problem with the water supply in the agricultural regions of Rosoman and Gradsko, but Kovachevski’s Government somehow managed to make it worse, Tsvetan Tripunovski from VMRO-DPMNE said on Saturday.

“The replacement of the problematic siphon decreases the flow of water by 40%, so the farmers now have even less water than before. The damage is huge, the season is nearing its end, and the farmers will be left with low yields from their fields, unable to feed their families – again. This means that this was just another of the SDS/DUI criminal projects”, Tripunovski said.