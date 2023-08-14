The factory Brako from Veles offered to build the camp for workers near Gostivar, for the needs of the construction company Bechtel & Enka, which will accommodate thousands of workers. Brako offered the construction of 104 prefabricated housing containers, with all accompanying utilities.

The company assesses that the Macedonian companies and workers should get the majority of the work on highways of corridor 10, They are also certain that Macedonia has the capacity for this project and that Macedonian companies should not be positioned in second place, behind the foreign ones.

Brako also informed that since last week, the company is a registered supplier of NATO and that it will invest all efforts to sell Macedonian products to the Alliance.