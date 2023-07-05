The Macedonian businesspersons demand withdrawal of the draft-Law on Solidarity Tax, the Macedonian Chamber of Commerce informed on Tuesday.

The Club 100 – representatives of the 100 most successful companies in the country – thinks that, “the Government intentions to sneak the law presenting it as necessary for the EU integrations. That will do much more damage , than good”.

The Club 100 also points out to the fact that the law will create inequality among the companies, because it refers only to the most successful companies, without considering if those companies earned their profits by investing in infrastructure and education, or merely abused the situation to make profit. It also creates uncertainty among the investors, which is much worse, since the legal stability is among the top priorities of each investor, domestic or foreign.