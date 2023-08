The Sizmological laboratory of the faculty for Natural and Mathematical Studies in Skopje registered an earthquake with a local magnitude of 3.1 degrees by Richter

The epicenter of the earthquake was in Albania, 97 kilometers southwest of Skopje.

“According to the available data, the earthquake affected the southwest parts of our country, with an intensity of II to III degrees by the European Macroseismic Scale”, the Laboratory informed.