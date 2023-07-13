Macedonian democracy will suffer lasting consequences if we go through another forced changing of the Constitution, believes VMRO-DPMNE official and experienced NGO activist Saso Klekovski. He was referring to the 2019 amending of the Constitution to impose a name change on the country, which was carried out with arrests and blackmail of members of Parliament and their family members to get to the required two-thirds majority.

Macedonia is now under pressure from Bulgaria, as well as the Western countries, to include the Bulgarian nation in the Constitution as one of the constituent nations of the country.