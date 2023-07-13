Macedonian democracy will suffer lasting consequences if we go through another forced changing of the Constitution, believes VMRO-DPMNE official and experienced NGO activist Saso Klekovski. He was referring to the 2019 amending of the Constitution to impose a name change on the country, which was carried out with arrests and blackmail of members of Parliament and their family members to get to the required two-thirds majority.
Macedonia is now under pressure from Bulgaria, as well as the Western countries, to include the Bulgarian nation in the Constitution as one of the constituent nations of the country.
A new forced amending of the Constitution will leave lasting consequences. We are prepared to offer cooperation on a broader basis, beyond the VMRO led coalition, to try ot return the country to its proper direction, because currently things are not going well, Klekovski said, as Government officials say that they are “approaching” individual VMRO members of Parliament to get them to vote “yes” on the Bulgarian demands.
