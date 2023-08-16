The Republic of Macedonia must implement the necessary reforms and meet the conditions if it wants to start the negotiations with the EU, ex-MoFA of Bulgaria, and Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee for Foreign Affairs, Ekaterina Zaharieva, said on Wednesday commenting on the pending voting on the constitutional amendments in the Macedonian Parliament.

She is adamant that it would be beneficial for both countries to open a new page in their relations.

“Both, Sofia and Skopje, will lose from the bad relations. It is much better if we don’t have borders between us and let the business develop. It is important that people from both countries can meet and communicate freely and without fear. Skopje must accept that the Bulgars are part of Macedonia”, Zaharieva said.