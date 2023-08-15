The Vicechair of the ethnic Albanian political party “Movement Besa”, Bllerim Sejdiu said on Tuesday that the party won’t accept responsibility for what was happening in the audience during the private visit of the Kosovan PM Albin Kurti to Tetovo and Skopje.

Flags featuring Great Albania – which includes Macedonian territory – were displayed during the welcoming celebration. Even the Tetovo mayor, Bilal Kasami, posted a photo of this flag on his official Facebook account. The majority of Macedonian politicians condemned the behavior and asked for criminal investigation since the map of Great Albania is a direct threat to the integrity of the country.

Sejdiu, however, thinks that ” by their reactions to the Kurti’s visit, Macedonian state leadership revealed its ethno-chauvinism, concealed in a democratic language”.

Sejdiu also claims that “Kurti’s idea about increased inter-neighborly cooperation between Bulgaria – Macedonia and Albania – Kosovo is exclusively aiming to neutralize the enormous Serbian (Russian) influence that kept growing on Balkan – and especially in Macedonia – through the last 20 years”.