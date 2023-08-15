There is no room for fear, Congo-Crimean Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) is not an easily transferred disease, it can be only transferred via an infected tick bite. However, not every tick is infected, Dr. Aleksandar Petlichkovski, Chairperson of the Committee on Infectious Diseases, said on Tuesday, after consultations with Health Minister Fatmir Mexhiti.

Prior to the meeting, Mexhiti told reporters that the health system reacted promptly and professionally, preventing the wider spread of the disease. He stressed that there are a sufficient number of CCHF tests and more are ordered. Also, the health institutions are alerted and adequately equipped.

The Health Minister also said that a team of experts will investigate the possible points where the infected ticks are prevalent. If identified, these areas will be disinfected, which is the best prevention against the disease.