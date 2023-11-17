Health Minister Fatmir Mexhiti marked World Prematurity Day on November 17 with a visit to the Gynecology and Obstetrics Clinic in Skopje. During this visit, he highlighted a remarkable achievement: the mortality rate among premature babies has plummeted by 74 percent since 2017. In 2016, this distressing figure was as high as 25 percent, yet by 2023, it has significantly declined to 5.6 percent. Mexhiti emphasized this substantial improvement, signifying a notable stride in ensuring the well-being of premature infants.