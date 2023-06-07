The Deputy-Minister of Health, Dr. Maja Manoleva countered the Minister Fatmir Mexhiti regrading the dismissal of the cardio surgeon Dr. Sasko Jovev.

“I don’t agree neither with the decision to be dismissed, nor with the manner in which it was carried out. All decisions must be founded on facts and arguments. I cannot accept this as a human and as a holder of a public office, especially considering that I am not aware of the reasons why he was dismissed”, Dr. Manoleva said.