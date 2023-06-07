This Government’s agricultural policy doesn’t correspond to the European countries’ policies. They all protect their production and strive to produce more heathy food. It is not the case here, VMRO-DPMNE MP and a professor at the Faculty for Forestry, Zdravko Trajanov, said on Tuesday.

Trajanov informed that out of the nominal €110 million annual agriculture subsidies, over 50% are debts from previous years, which means that the Government doesn’t have money for subsidies for years.

“There are empty lakes, destroyed water systems. We are facing catastrophe. What the Government is doing is a waste of money for a so-called transformation that I hope will never realize, because that will definitely mean total collapse of the forestry”, Trajanov warned.