Judge Mirjana Radevska-Stefkova from the Supreme Court and Judge Zoran Gerasimovski from the Appeal Court in Skopje resigned as members of the Judicial Council on Tuesday.

Their resignations follow the series of events in Judicial Council that turned this body into a political circus, leading the Embassy of Holland to stop financing a project related to the Council, even the Ambassador Dirk Jan Kop called it “an illegitimate body”.

They were both elected as members of the Council by their colleagues on direct elections.