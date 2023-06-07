To create a foundation for national unity is more significant than all the differences we have, stated the VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickovski in his speech in the south-western city of Prilep.

“If I – after 5 years being subject to brutal negative campaign, lies, and fabrications by the authorities, who used it to shield their own failures, or my party, VMRO-DPMNE, with frozen assets, activists mired in political persecution – can stand in front of you and say that when it comes to Macedonia, we have to be united with all uncorrupted politicians in the country, that means that we show a political awareness and responsibility for the situation we are in, and responsibility toward the people who expeects leadership from the politicians”, Mickoski stressed.

We will persist each strike, each surge of new sacrifices and defeats, as much as our weakest link is strong, he continued.

“Therefore, I appeal for national unity which is necessary for the state. I say this because the Macedonians are constantly losing for 32 years now, and the feelings of defeat are turning into frustrations. That frustration is a consequence of the corrupted political elites, who sell their people for successful careers. In the last 32 years we changed the name, the flag, the Constitution. We accepted the agreement with Bulgaria – new sacrifices and problematizing of the country’s foundations, the language, the history, and all significant features that separate us as a people. That is why I claim that no other country sacrificed so much on its path to EU. It is high time for us to unite around the most important matter, and that is how to survive as a state and how will we start winning by achieving our strategic interests”, Mickoski concluded.