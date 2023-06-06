The political party Roma Democratic Forces held an urgent leadership meeting on Tuesday dedicated to the pending meeting between the PM Kovacevski and the opposition leader MIckoski. The Roma Democratic Forces leadership stated that the Roma people are completely absent from the executive governing of the country.

“The Roma people appeal to the Government to stop focusing on the constitutional amendments and ask itself where are the Roma people in this country and what will they do to help them fight the poverty. Instead of expensive celebrations in high category hotels, they should deal with the fact that basic expenses for one family amount to MKD 50,000 (€750), when the average salary is MKD35,000 (€550)”, the party statement reads.

Because of this behavior by the Government, the Roma Democratic Forces will support the opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski positions.