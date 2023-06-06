The results of Tuesday public opinion poll conducted by the National Democratic Institute (NDI) revealed that it is not an issue who will win at the next elections, but with what difference.

The opposition VMRO-DPMNE has a secure advantage of 21.5%, which will continue to rise until the elections next year. SDSM has the support of 13.9% of the voters. Among the ethnic Albanian political parties, DUI is still first with 6.2% of the votes, while the opposition BESA will attract the votes of 3.6% of the people.

The most surprisingly high support enjoys the Mayor of Kumanovo, Maksim Dimitrievski, who reached to 1.7% of support without even having an official party registered.

Yet, the percentage of those who won’t vote or don’t know who to vote for is highest by far.