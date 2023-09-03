Mickoski at the Prilep beer festival Macedonia 03.09.2023 / 13:48 VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski attended the beer festival in Prilep yesterday. The opposition leader praised the local administration for the great organization of the traditional event. Mickoskiprilepbeer fest Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 01.09.2023 Mickoski meets with VMRO members of Parliament, reiterates that they will not accept the Bulgarian demands Macedonia 28.08.2023 Mickoski: Every DUI minister has a company he uses to rig no-bid contracts Macedonia 27.08.2023 Mickoski: After much false news from the Government, we were able to detail the VMRO positions to Escobar Macedonia News Kovacevski tries to diffuse the blame for the Oncology Clinic scandal Chemo therapy theft scandal: Patients grew suspicious when they didn’t suffer from hair loss after the treatment Former Oncology Clinic director confirms there were two recent thefts of chemotherapy drugs Rain and start of fall weather expected next week Eljmedin Ademi’s wife is also a major donor to the DUI party Nikolovski: Fight against corruption in order to join the EU Federalization? Macedonia represented with two flags at a folklore festival in Marmaris The former Oncology Clinic manager admitted that there were cancer drugs robberies during his tenure .
