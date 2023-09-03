The gruesome allegations surrounding the Oncology Clinic, that doctors and staff were stealing chemotherapy drugs and selling them on the black market, prompted numerous personal testimonies from patients.

In one instance, a journalist, Irena Mulacka, who wrote about this clinic before, shared the story of a patient. The woman, 62 years old, was treated with chemotherapy, but the family noticed something suspicious when she didn’t suffer the usual hair loss after the fourth round of therapy.

The patient eventually died from the illness. “It was time of enormous trauma for us. We didn’t see her being injected, just a scribbling on the bottle that it was admitted. We wouldn’t wish this on anyone”, the family said.

One of the allegations is that the patients were being given simple saline solutions instead of the extremely expensive drug, which was then sold to patients in Kosovo, through privately owned clinics.