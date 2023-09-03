Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski tried to broaden the blow from the Oncology Clinic scandal, where doctors and staff are suspected of stealing the expensive chemotherapy drugs and selling them on the black market.

These are awful allegations. This is the first time we hear about them in the past 20 years. It’s also the first time this type of a police action to identify the culprits is undertaken. I ask that there are no sensationalist attacks on all doctors and nurses. Every crime has a direct person responsible and it is up to the prosecutors to investigate them. This type of crime is multi-party, multi-ethnic and multi-cultural, Kovacevski said.