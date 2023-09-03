Evangelical pastor Filip Ivanov responded to the scandal at the Oncology Clinic in Skopje, where doctors and staff are suspected of stealing chemotherapy drugs and selling them on the black market.

If you ever wondered what type of people were the guards at Auschwitz, what was their mentality like, look no further than those at the Oncology Clinic. These seemingly normal people but in reality completely heartless. For Auschwitz to work, that entire chain of evil had to remain unbroken, from the first to the last, from Hitler to the lowliest clerk, all had to be committed to the cult of evil and death. Also here, from the minister to the clinic director to the nurse, all had to be in the same demonic blueprint. After Auschwitz was closed down, the criminals were put on trial and shot, based on their degree of responsibility, from the top to the bottom. I fear that in this case, like in the case of the burnt down modular hospital, where all blame was laid on the faulty electric cable, here maybe the vials of medicine will be blamed. That they swapped places by themselves and accidentally ended up in Kosovo, pastor Ivanov said.

The allegations are that the staff was giving water to the patients and keeping the vials of actual chemotherapy for sale in Kosovo.