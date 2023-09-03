Following the major scandal at the Oncology Clinic, with allegations that the expensive chemotherapy drugs were being stolen and sold on the black market, a protest is being announced for tomorrow.

Social media personality Stefan Lazarov is the first to make the call, urging all citizens to come before the Government building at 18h. “Monsters” is the only word on the call for protests, above the images of the main public healthcare officials during whose term in office the alleged theft was going on.