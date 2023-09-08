Healthcare Minister Fatmir Mexhiti promised that the names of all those responsible for the theft and sale of chemotherapy drugs at the Oncology Clinic will be made public.

I guarantee you as minister that the case will be fully revealed. We will not allow pressure to be put over the entire medical field. Those responsible will be made known by name, Mexhiti said.

The scandal shook the public healthcare system to the core, after police raids against top management of the clinic revealed suspicions that the expensive drugs were denied to the patients, were stolen and sold on the black market in Kosovo.