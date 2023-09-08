The President of the Constitutional Court, and diehard supporter of the ruling SDSM party Dobrila Kacarska, insisted that she didn’t know about the planned changes to the Criminal Code that reduce prison terms for abuse of office. Kacarska said that she disagrees with the changes that were pushed through Parliament by SDSM and DUI with lightning speed.

I’m surprised by the adoption of these changes to the Criminal Code. As a long standing judge from the Criminal Court I, of course, disagree with them. Especially given the crimes they cover, Kacarska said.

She added that the delays in important trials, that SDSM affiliated prosecutors began against opposition officials, allowed for this situation to appear.