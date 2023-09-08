In his remarks today, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski said that there is no secret deal with the opposition, after the adoption of controversial amendments to the Criminal Code by the ruling majority. The changes to the law reduce prison terms for abuse of office.

The changes are being made to protect directors and ministers from the Government who have been plundering the country over the past six years. SDS and DUI want pardons for their rigged public procurement contracts. Kovacevski knows that after his Government is out, he will not control the prosecutors and the judiciary and will have to face responsibility. That is why the prison terms are being reduced – Kovacevski knows that he is going in the opposition.