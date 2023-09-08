Citizens of Tetovo protested today to demand accountability for the disastrous 2021 hospital fire that killed 14 patients and family members. The protesters carried 14 burnt shirts to symbolize the victims and shouted “murderers”, unsatisfied with the extent of the investigation.

The dark smoke that covered our city that night now covers the justice in this country. There is zero trust in the judiciary. Corruption kills. The judiciary and the prosecution are protectors of the organized crime, corruption, evil and oligarchy. 14 victims and 0 days in prison, said Mumin Ismaili, whose mother was killed in the disaster.

Two managers of the clinic were given suspended sentences, but the investigation did not extend toward the Healthcare Ministry and the politically linked BRAKO company, who ordered and built the improvised Covid wards – apparently using flammable materials.