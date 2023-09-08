Forest fire near Makedonski Brod Macedonia 08.09.2023 / 21:54 A major fire erupted near the village of Latovo, in the municipality of Makedonski Brod. Broadleaf forests are affected and a firefighting plane is being used to put out the fire, as are local firefighters. fireMakedonski Brodlatovo Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Balkans 22.08.2023 18 migrants found dead after a forest fire in Greece Macedonia 17.08.2023 The Platform against Corruption demands resignation from Ljubomir Jovevski Macedonia 16.08.2023 Tetovo Mayor Kasami calls the Government to punish those responsible for the hospital disaster Macedonia News Families of the hospital fire victims in Tetovo demand justice Minister Mexhiti promises to name those responsible for the Oncology Clinic scandal Regime affiliated judge Dobrila Kacarska says she is against the changes to the Criminal Code VMRO: Kovacevski is reducing prison terms for abuse of office because he knows he’s losing control over the judiciary Nikoloski sends congratulations on Independence Day Mickoski: September 8 is the crown of the Macedonian struggle for freedom, statehood, and independence, and we have to preserve the endowment for the future generations How did the Oncology Clinic manager get a cancer documentation for his healthy mother? Long live Macedonia! 32 years of Macedonian independence .
