Does the government’s colon named Jabir Derala try to cover his masters’ crimes by sponsored videos again, this time for their crims inthe Oncology Clinic in Skopje?, asks the famous social network influencer Bogdan Ilievski.

“Why? Who is trying to cover the truth about the massacre in Oncology Clinic?,” Iliveski continues.

In the video, Jabir’s mercenaries picked opposition officials, members, and sympathizers who attended the protest, in an attempt to present the genuine citizens’ protest as opposition propaganda. At the end of the video is the order to make that video, signed by Jabir Derala.

Jabir Derala is under treatment for AUD (Alcohol Use Disorder). He became known to the wider public by his activism during the so-called “Motley Revolution” in 2015. In the last seven years, Derala turned from nobody to the largest media magnate in Macedonia, achieving that with huge foreign financial aid.