The government marked September 8 without mentioning the name of the country even once. Is Kovachevski ashamed of his own country? – VMRO-DPMNE asked on Saturday.

The party points out the fact that the name “Macedonia” wasn’t mentioned anywhere, not in the logo, nor in the other official materials.

It seems that the government is ashamed of its own country. SDS relativizes the country’s independence and avoids any acknowledgment of the national holidays. The SDS’s attitude toward September 8 indicates the reason why are they trading with all the national features and important dates. SDS’s attitude toward the state is frivolous, we need changes and reinstitution of the Macedonian national dignity and pride”, VMRO-DPMNE reacted.