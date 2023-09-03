Speaking to TV24, the former Oncology Clinic director Nino Vasev confirmed that there were two thefts of expensive chemotherapy drugs during his term in office. It’s not clear whether these thefts are what the police is currently investigating in the Clinic, amid quickly growing allegations that the doctors and staff were systematically stealing or overprescribing the drugs, whose price can fetch thousands of euros for a dose, and were selling them abroad.

Under my term, with then organizational director Nehar Nuhi, we reported two thefts of drugs. Both instances were reported to the relevant authorities as expected. The employees who were involved in this were suspended for six months, Vasev said.