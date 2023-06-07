The leadersip meeting between PM Dimitar Kovacevski and the VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski began on Wednesday at the MP Club in Skopje.

As it is expected, the topic of the meeting will be the decisions to be adopted in the Parliament in order to continue with the country’s EU integration, as well as the approach that should be taken by all institutions and political agents regarding the preservation of thee good neighborly relations.

Upon the completion of the talks, both parties will give their statements on the details of the talks.

Immediately before the leadership meeting, the VMRO-DPMNE Executive Board met for final preparations. The party Vice-Chair Timco Mucunski reiterated after the meeting the party’s position that there will be no constitutional amendments under a diktat.

he added that one of the topics that the two leaders will discuss is the issue of early general elections.