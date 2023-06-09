Following the disturbing video showing newly arrived patients of the Bardovci Mental Hospital brutally beaten by other patients, the Health Minister Fatmir Mexhiti admitted that it has been going on for years.

“I am sorry to say, but this is going on for years. The Ministry of Interior is involved in the case, so are the judicial authorities, and the Ministry of Health is also here to help”, Mexhiti said.

The Director of the Hospital, Muhsin Arifi, explained that the incident occurred in the hospital department for patients accommodated with a court order, that is persons that have committed heavy crimes, as murder or attempted murder