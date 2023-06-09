Asked by the reporters why would VMRO-DPMNE enter a government with SDS, when they constantly criticize them for criminal behavior, the leader Hristijan Mickoski responded that a transitional government dos not mean an amnesty, and everyone that broke the law in the last 6 years since DUI and SDS are in power will be held accountable.

“Everyone, even if it is my own sister, my own brother, it doesn’t matter. You may rest assured that that the transitional government doesn’t mean amnesty for the many criminal cases in the past six years”, Mickoski stressed.