The Constitutional Law professor Aleksandar Spasenovski told TV Telma on Thursday that the delayed validity of the constitutional amendments is possible from internal legal aspect, emphasizing that Macedonia already has experience with delayed constitutional amendments.

“Regarding the delayed validity of constitutional amendments, we have to make a difference between the internal technical options, and the real political applicability of this idea. From the internal legal aspect – yes, it is possible, and it will be stipulated in a separate Constitutional Law adopted immediately following the adoption of the constitutional amendments. We have already done that with the last constitutional amendments in 2019, when the Constitutional Law on Applying the Constitution stipulated in its Article 1 that the amendments will become valid at the moment the Interim Agreement ceases to be valid and the Protocol on the country’s membership in NATO comes into force”, Professor Spasenovski explained.