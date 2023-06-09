The VMRO – DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski clarified once again under which conditions would his party accept to vote for the constitutional amendments, emphasizing that any proposal will have to be backed by the EU and the USA as guarantors.

“We won’t accept anything that brings uncertainty to the process of EU integration. Any proposal that would lead to voting for the constitutional amendments will be delivered to the diplomatic offices of the EU and the USA, and they would serve as guarantors that Macedonia will apply these amendments the day the EU member countries start the ratification of the Macedonian accession protocol”, Mickoski said.

Mickoski reminded that the negotiation framework does not explicitly stipulate that we have to amend the Constitution to start the negotiation – it accepts the protocols signed between Bulgaria and Macedonia, and the second protocol contains this Bulgarian demand – so, Mickoski pointed out, if the European Council’s intentions are good and sincere, then they will read the framework as we do: the obligation will be fulfilled, the voting will take place, however, the amendments will be included in the Constitution only after Macedonia becomes an EU member country.