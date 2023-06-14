VMRO-DPMNE doesn’t care about the PM office, or a ministerial office, or any other office, for that matter. The party simply wants to provide sufficient guarantees for protection of the national dignity and securing a path to the EU absent of further conditions and concessions, said thee member of VMRO=DPMNE Executive Board, Saso Klekovski.

“We have a new veto, and they say to us, “one more time, and there will be no more”. However, we sill don’t have the guarantees that will assure us that the Bulgarian Government won’t impose a new blockade, demanding to accept that a whole plethora of our revolutionaries, which have a status of a myth among the Macedonians, in fact had a Bulgarian identity. We also ask the Bulgarians to implement at least three of the active ECHR decisions in favor of the Macedonians in Bulgaria. We have to move on with a political will”, Klekoski said.

Klekovski also pointed out that when VMRO-DPMNE takes the power in the country, the plan is to make Macedonia more attractive for EU membership by implementing good governance, which would also improve the situation in the country.

“We have to be blind and deaf not to discern what the sincere foreign pundits are saying bout Macedonia. They are not even mentioning the Bulgarians – they are talking about corruption, about braking the rule of law, and many other irregularities, emphasizing the events within the Judicial Council. Our negotiating positions are extremely weak at the moment because we are a weak candidate, which doesn’t meet the fundamental EU criteria”, Klekovski stressed.

He further specified that the changes and the reforms require a responsible leadership, but that we don’t need for the EU negotiations to start to change ourselves.

‘We have to show that we sincerely want to deal with the clientelism, thee corruption, the crime, without that we will remain on our weak negotiating positions. No one wants a corrupted country, as Macedonia is at thee moment, to join the EU, so they will keep on inventing new conditions”, Klekovski concluded.