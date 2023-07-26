I think that the number of MPs who will vote against the constitutional changes is growing. Preoccupied with the VMRO-DPMNE MPs, the ruling majority failed to see the resistance in their own ranks, VMRO-DPMNE MP Antonijo Miloshoski told Sitel TV.

“Their MPs are leaving the majority and forming other political entities, other MPs also consider the amendments unconstitutional. Therefrom, this project of the ruling majority, which lacks political, social, and national consensus and is generally a dictated obligation from Sofia, won’t pass the voting on August 18, and the constitutional amendments won’t take place”, Miloshoski said.

He added that the ruling majority’s attempt to delay the session are futile because it will change nothing.