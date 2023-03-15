Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti said that he is optimistic that an agreement will be reached between Kosovo and Serbia at the upcoming meeting in Ohrid.

The implementation plan should be discussed in Ohrid, and perhaps not only in Ohrid. I am an optimist, but whether the meeting will succeed or not, you know very well that it does not depend only on me. You know that I offered to sign the agreement on February 27, Kurti told the media at the Emerald Hotel in Caglavica near Pristina, reported Tanjug.

If there was a failure in the dialogue, it was never my fault, because I was dedicated, constructive and creative, Kurti claims.

It has been announced that the new round of talks between Kosovo and Serbia will be held on March 18 in Ohrid, at the time when Josep Borrell is visiting Macedonia.