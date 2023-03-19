The almost 12-hour meeting in Ohrid between Vucic and Kurti ended late last night. Vucic and Kurti discussed the European proposal – an agreement consisting of 11 points. We expect details of yesterday’s marathon talks in Ohrid to be announced at any moment.

After the meeting, visibly tired, Vucic emphasized that the agreement has not been finalized, but it is expected that a new meeting will be organized soon, most likely in Brussels. The most important thing is that he says that he did not sign anything.