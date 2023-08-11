Bulgarian activist in Macedonia Viktor Stojanov said that his “Macedonia Foundation” is close to forming a Bulgarian football club.
In an interview with a Bulgarian news outlet, Stojanov said that the club is currently playing in the Third League, and is headquartered in a city close to the Bulgarian border. His foundation plans to take over the club and will appoint its manager.
We will fund the club with donations from our activists. We are in talks with sponsors from Bulgaria, and we tell them that this will be the first Bulgarian club here in 80 years. We are approaching sponsors for whom it’s a matter of strong emotional attachment to have a Bulgarian club in the country, Stojanov said.
Comments are closed for this post.