The Government’s decision to nullify all identity documents with the name Republic of Macedonia starting in February 2024 caused huge lines in the department charged with issuing passports and identity cards.

Citizens calling in to register for a new document are now being given dates in early November or December – if they can even reach the operator, given the number of calls.

The associated costs are also not negligible – an identity card costs 310 denars (the price went up from 120 denars in March). A driver’s license costs 410 denars and a passport will set you back 2,000 denars.