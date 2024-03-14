The State Election Commission (SEC) announced on Thursday that citizens whose ID cards or passports expire nine months prior to the elections will be eligible to vote in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections, in accordance with the transitional provision in the Electoral Code amendments that only applies to the 2024 elections.

As per the SEC announcement, this implies that voters can cast their ballots in the presidential elections if their documents expired between July 24, 2023 and April 24, 2024, and in the parliamentary elections if their documents expired between August 8, 2023 and May 8, 2024.

The Commission further declared that all Republic of Macedonia citizens who turn 18 on election day will be added to the electoral roll in accordance with the Electoral Code amendments that have been adopted.