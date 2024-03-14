I believe that victory will come by a significant margin. The time has come for changes in Macedonia, as citizens prepare to cast their votes. Just as at the convention itself, when we promoted the candidate for president, Siljanovska Davkova, we finally believe that Macedonia is ready for leadership that brings change,” said Marija Miteva, a member of the IC of VMRO-DPMNE and visiting spokesperson for “Sloboden Pechat”.



Miteva emphasized that VMRO-DPMNE will lead a positive campaign, demonstrating that after these five years of SDS presidency under Pendarovski, Macedonia will have a president of the people, not of the elites.

The black campaign does not bring anything positive, but we must distinguish between what is a black campaign and what we are doing, which is talking about the reality and what we are facing. Pendarovski showed that for the past 5 years we have had a president only because of the fact that according to the Constitution, Macedonia has that function, he conducts that function according to protocol. He often acted from the position of an analyst, instead of from the position of president, he changed his own views every day, some views in his campaign, different views and actions when he took office, Miteva stressed.

Miteva emphasized that these statements are a means of communication to remind the public that they have been working with Pendarovski for the past five years, rather than a black campaign.

However, we are also discussing an offer for a president of the people, which denotes leadership and change. This president will represent Macedonians both domestically and internationally with dignity. We don’t have a leader in politics who will take a different tack. Professor Siljanovska Davkova has been a member of the VMRO-DPMNE parliamentary group for the past four years. The public has witnessed her demeanor inside the parliamentary building through her speeches, work habits, and analyses, which have demonstrated her behavior in politics. I am confident that she operates with integrity and sincerity and adheres to the Constitution and the laws, said Miteva.