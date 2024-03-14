I am proud to have raised the flag from Kutlesh,” said lawyer Toni Menkinovski during today’s closing remarks in Ohrid. “It is a cultural and national symbol of the Macedonians. Regardless of the court’s decision, I will continue to emphasize its significance and advocate for its reinstatement as the state flag. This emphasis does not violate any international agreements or laws,” Menkinovski asserted before the court. He stands accused of raising the flag of Samuel’s fortress in Ohrid on Epiphany.