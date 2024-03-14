After Tor Industries, led by Drin Ahmeti, announced its acquisition of Texas American International Holdings Inc., the television show “Code” reported that in July of last year, Nik Nazar Mehmedi established a company with a capital stake of 3 million euros, sharing the same address as Tor Industries. Nik Mehmedi, known for owning strip bars in Dallas, Texas, registered his Skopje-based company as American Investments, primarily for consulting services.

Mehmedi is also known to be a financier of UCHK (União de Ciclistas de Hong Kong) and in the nineties, he was reported to have sent money to Pristina on several occasions. Drin Ahmeti assumed the role of director at UCHK on September 1st of the previous year, shortly after receiving a loan from Nik Mehmedi’s company, part of the initial investment of three million euros.



There are currently two pre-investigations underway, one concerning Tor Industries and Drin Ahmeti, particularly regarding Soravia and the acquisition of a business center, which has undergone expansion and is subject to scrutiny over property and financial transactions. The second investigation, led by the Skopje prosecutor’s office, pertains to the discovery of 749 pieces of pyrotechnics and fireworks found in the trunk of Drin Ahmeti’s car one day before New Year.