At today’s press conference, Mile Lefkov, MP and member of the IC of VMRO-DPMNE, stated that Stevo Pendarovski acknowledged that the government of SDS and DUI, as well as he as president, placed the nation in a subordinate position to Bulgaria and tied our progress towards the EU to that country’s desire and interpretation of history.

Lefkov recalled that Pendarovski himself stated that the two governments should approve the choice of a historical commission from each country after it has been made. If they disagree, Bulgaria will veto Macedonia’s admission to the EU.