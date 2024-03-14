On the European Macroseismic Scale, an earthquake with an intensity of III–IV was felt early on Thursday in Tetovo, Gostivar, Debar, Kichevo, Ohrid, Struga, and Resen. At a degree of III, it was also felt in Skopje, Kumanovo, and Veles.

The Seismological Observatory at the Faculty of Natural Sciences and Mathematics in Skopje reported that the earthquake’s epicenter was 247 kilometers northwest of the city, in Montenegro, and that its local magnitude was ML5.3 on the Richter scale.

As far as the Observatory is aware, no appreciable material damage was caused by the earthquake.