VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Antonio Milososki said that VMRO wants to cooperate with other opposition parties, including of the ethnic Albanians, but will require them to sign a pledge to support the territorial integrity of Macedonia after winning power. The comment comes after Tetovo Mayor Bilal Kasami, whose BESA party is trying to cooperate with VMRO in dethroning DUI from power, organized another event where the map of Greater Albania was prominently displayed.

We will ask that all political parties and members of Parliament sign a pledge and swear to uphold the Constitution of Macedonia and its territorial integrity. The scale of the victory VMRO-DPMNE wins in the next elections will be convincing enough for all coalition partners to focus on the program, Milososki said.