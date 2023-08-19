The Government claims that the acceptance of the Bulgarian diktat will determine if we are for or against the European Union or, as they oversimplify it, if we support the West or the East, are thoroughly false. This is not the choice we face at all, so I ask everyone – the media, the reporters, the experts, and the entire public – not to fall for this lame manipulation. Because the majority of the people, and I as a party Chairperson, support the joining of the EU because it is our only path to the future. But not at the price of self-denial, not at the price of a diktat that will open Pandora’s box of disfiguring our identity and many other demands.

The game of stick and carrot, with no guarantees that we will ever join the EU, should stop now.

“A huge NO to repeating the game of stick and carrot, with no guarantees that we will join the EU whatsoever, and in which the country will again face only the stick, that is another blockade. At the end of the day, we all believe in the Copenhagen Criteria that certainly don’t include a neighboring state’s insanity, a country that shows a clear tendency to erase the existence and the history of another country. It is insanity to allow a neighboring state to make an intrusion into another state’s history and collective memory and to pack all that as EU membership criteria. This government allowed for all that to happen”, Mickoski said.