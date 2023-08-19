The pro-European coalition will not succumb to irresponsible and unstatesmanlike behaviour and will do the utmost to remove the blockade on the country’s European integration path. Our future is integration, not isolation, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski said at Friday’s press conference.

Kovachevski said that the process of constitutional amendments began in the Parliament today and once again it was affirmed that all parties and pro-European political stakeholders think well of the country and are in favour of EU integration. However, it was confirmed, he noted, that the only ideology of VMRO-DPMNE is blockade and isolation.

“Today in the Parliament it became crystal clear who really wants Macedonia to become a prosperous country, a member state of the EU, and who wants to block the country’s European future. Today it was again confirmed that the Government, all political parties and all political stakeholders from the pro-European front are the only ones who think well of the state and the citizens and are in favour of the country’s EU integration just as they were in favour of country’s joining the NATO. The only ideology of VMRO-DPMNE is blockade and isolation. And the pro-European citizens will neither forget nor forgive that. This blocking, which they have been plotting for so long, has absolutely no reason to happen,” Kovachevski said.

VMRO-DPMNE, he noted, showed that they do not have any arguments and ideas for discussion and that they do not conduct a debate.

“They easily show that they are ready to block the European future of the citizens only for personal purposes and against a better and more prosperous life for the citizens and the realization of the strategic goal of Macedonia’s EU membership. If they don’t know how to debate at home, how can we expect them to debate abroad with the international community? It is very clear that their goal is not to negotiate a new deal. It is very clear that their purpose is to block and save their own political careers. Therefore, there is no more room for manipulation by VMRO-DPMNE,” Kovachevski said.

According to Kovachevski, all public opinion surveys show that over 80% of the country’s citizens, regardless of their affiliation, want to live in the EU.

“Citizens want a better standard of living, better rule of law, better infrastructure, and better services for citizens for economic progress, social justice and democracy. They want a better life according to European standards. Because they want their children to stay at home and build their European future here. The country practices European values and deserves to become an EU member after NATO membership. We have a unique chance to confirm the EU path, speed up European integration and achieve this European goal by 2030 because that is our future – integration, not isolation,” Kovachevski noted.

He also emphasized, “VMRO-DPMNE isolated and blocked the country on its path to the EU and voted against NATO membership.”

“The pro-European coalition will not succumb to irresponsible and unstatesmanlike behaviour and will do the utmost to remove the blockade on the country’s European integration path. Our future is integration, not isolation. We will not allow the citizens, their future and the country to be blocked by VMRO-DPMNE. We continue to work on the top national and state interests and to secure a majority to continue on the path to EU membership,” PM Kovachevski said.