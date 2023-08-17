In a Sitel TV interview, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski reiterated that the party will not support the amendments to the Constitution that Bulgaria requests from Macedonia, and the DUI – SDSM Government agreed to. Parliament meets tomorrow to begin the discussion on the proposal.

This SDSM – DUI Government was closed up, they were not able to work with the opposition and know that they can’t deliver what they promised. I believe that they will continue to be stubborn after the Parliament session, and will try to stay in power a day longer, instead of agreeing to early general elections, Mickoski said.

Mickoski chided international diplomats for entering into talks with the Government, even as it was clear that it barely clings to power. “The Government was prepared to promise whatever, just to stay on, even without the required majority. They did not try to talk to VMRO-DPMNE, the largest political party in the country. And now we are at the end and this problem is here. We need to go before the voters. There will be no constitutional amendments under Bulgarian dictate. The Government is to blame for the blind alley we are now in”, Mickoski said.