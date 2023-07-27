DUI MPs, Izet Mexhiti and Merita Koxhaxhiku, as well as MP Kastriot Rexhepi, who announced the establishment of a new political movement, announced in a video Thursday on social media that as of today they will carry on as independent MPs.

“Today, we officially notified the Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Macedonia that we will carry on as independent MPs. We urge all of you, without exception, to become a part of the new movement, so that you can become a part of the great change, of the new beginning,” wrote Mexhiti in his Facebook post, where he also published a video from Koxhaxhiku.

In the video, Koxhaxhiku notes that the Kastriot Rexhepi will act as the group’s whip in Parliament, with her as his deputy.

DUI MP Izet Mexhiti, who was a part of the so-called Fiery Group, announced on July 17 that he would form a new political movement together with Merita Koxhaxhiku and Kastriot Rexhepi. Mexhiti said the new political entity will officially be established on August 13.